WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$166.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WSP Global in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.60.

Get WSP Global alerts:

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.18. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.