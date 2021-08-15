Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$17.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCNGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.