Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of STZHF opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10. Stelco has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

