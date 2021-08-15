Millennium Management LLC Sells 95,049 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,049 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

