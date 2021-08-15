19,088 Shares in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PIRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

