vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $149.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,698.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 703,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.