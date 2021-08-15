Guggenheim Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $260.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. Barclays cut Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Wix.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.88.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $205.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.66. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $203.75 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,286,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.