The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

XONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The ExOne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.92.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $538.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

