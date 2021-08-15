Insider Selling: Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Insider Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $100.07 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.