Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.09 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.41.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 189,103 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 927,494 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 649,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

