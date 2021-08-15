EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $1,213,000.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EPAM opened at $607.85 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $300.96 and a one year high of $618.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.