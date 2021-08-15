GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.71. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.