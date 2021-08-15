BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $194.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $377.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 31.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $48,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

