Morgan Stanley Cuts Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target to $66.00

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLI. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -47.67.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,924 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.