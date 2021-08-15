Joseph P. Portera Sells 3,287 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of COST opened at $447.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $448.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

