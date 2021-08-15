Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Increases By 112.5%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

