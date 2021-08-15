Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Increases By 112.5%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.32.
About SMA Solar Technology
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.