Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Increases By 117.4%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7,172.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period.

