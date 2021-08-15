Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the July 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,490.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $133.24 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $158.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.11.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

