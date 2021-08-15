D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,886 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

CAAP opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $854.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.37.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 63.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación América Airports Profile

