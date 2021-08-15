15,559 Shares in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

