D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,953 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $515.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

