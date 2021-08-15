D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 2,993 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,581,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

SBT stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.48 million, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

