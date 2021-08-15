Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 381 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after acquiring an additional 304,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 526,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

