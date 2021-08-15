Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 993 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $92,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $28,997,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFM opened at $24.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

