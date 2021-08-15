Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 732 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

PDCO opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

