Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 73.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 29.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

