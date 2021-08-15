EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO opened at $88.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.