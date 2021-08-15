Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 715 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

