Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 44,332 ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

SOL stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola Ltd has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

