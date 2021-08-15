Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ellington Financial worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFC. UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

EFC stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $927.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 142.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

