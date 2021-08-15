Morgan Stanley Has $13.56 Million Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ArcBest by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ARCB. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $921,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,865 shares of company stock worth $3,254,185. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.