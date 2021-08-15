Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after purchasing an additional 616,536 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 161,490 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 153,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $122,815.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,746 shares of company stock worth $8,308,844. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

