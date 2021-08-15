Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after buying an additional 1,916,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after buying an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 161,490 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2,279.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 153,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.32.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $577,590.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,844. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

