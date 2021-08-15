Morgan Stanley Buys 51,770 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Cryoport worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 141.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 659,542 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYRX. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 791,343 shares of company stock valued at $47,332,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

