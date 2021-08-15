Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) PT Raised to $14.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APYX. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.43 million, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. Equities analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 175,242 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 95,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

