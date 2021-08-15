Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $250.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $196.54 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,318 shares of company stock valued at $16,509,248. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after buying an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after buying an additional 140,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

