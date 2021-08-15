London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.43. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.