Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $103.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.