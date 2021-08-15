Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post $20.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the highest is $22.23 million. MannKind posted sales of $15.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $80.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $82.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $89.32 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $123.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

MNKD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,407,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in MannKind by 473.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MannKind by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

