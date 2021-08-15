BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, an increase of 228.2% from the July 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BLRX opened at $3.02 on Friday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 238,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.