BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, an increase of 228.2% from the July 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BLRX opened at $3.02 on Friday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
BLRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.
