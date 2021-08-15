AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 82.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AlloVir by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

