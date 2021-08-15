Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRNNF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Get Hydro One alerts:

HRNNF opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.