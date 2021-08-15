Morgan Stanley Has $14.07 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 78.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $24,546,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $22,480,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,613,000 after acquiring an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $158.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

