Morgan Stanley Buys New Holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 921,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,184,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.37% of Gracell Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $778.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Gracell Biotechnologies Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

