Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,184,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,840,000 after buying an additional 811,449 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after buying an additional 657,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $41.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.