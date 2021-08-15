6,917 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in STORE Capital by 145.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $36.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

