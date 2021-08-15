Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 201.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 312,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 208,895 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 8,137.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 129,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000.

Shares of VRNT opened at $42.70 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

