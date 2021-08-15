Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $21.72 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $362,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

