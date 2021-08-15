Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 999.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 487,941 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after acquiring an additional 123,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 24.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after buying an additional 93,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia stock opened at $245.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.87. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.07 and a 12-month high of $253.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.