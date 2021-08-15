Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $152,944.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

